Four new women inducted into state Women's Hall of Fame

Delaware welcomes four new inductees into its Women’s Hall of Fame.

This year’s honorees span the worlds of politics, law, social justice, and community activism.

They include former Delaware Chief People Officer and Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis; Charlotte King, founder of the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice; entrepreneur and author Charlotte Miller-Lacy; and Valerie Biden Owens, a longtime political figure and manager of many campaigns for her brother, Joe Biden.

Joined onstage by President Biden, Biden Owens recognized women around the state - heralded and unsung.

“I stand with you, women who lead with dignity, wisdom, and a fierce commitment to justice," she said.

President Joe Biden and Sherese Brewington-Carr, Director of the Office on Women’s Advancement and Advocacy at the 2025 Women's Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Speaking to attendees at the ceremony, King called for Delawareans to stand up for equality and social justice.

“Let us say no to racism, to hate - through our families, communities, and state of Delaware," King said. "Let us make Delaware the model of the beloved community, our gift to the nation.”

Miller-Lacy, founder and Executive Director of I Am My Sister’s Keeper and the MSK Community Center, said the induction offered a chance to continue the work.

"This honor is not only recognition of past work, it is a call to keep going, to plant seeds today that will grow into tomorrow's leaders and change makers," she said.

Biden Owens, King, Matteis, and Miller-Lacy join 170 women inducted into the Hall of Fame since its creation in 1981.