Trailblazing journalist Juan González visits Delaware for two events this month

Groundbreaking Latino journalist Juan González comes to the First State this month.

González’s visit comes as part of the state’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, organized by Delaware 250. Gonzalez has had a career spanning decades as a journalist, scholar, and writer. Charito Calvachi-Mateyko is a member of the Delaware Heritage Commission.

“Gonzalez is an author of five books, including the classic Harvest of Empire: A History of Latinos in America, which has been a required text for years at more than 200 college courses nationwide," she says.

In his two talks in the First State, González will discuss the long, rich history of Latinos in the US. something Calvachi-Mateyko says is especially important at a time when many Latinos feel targeted by the US government.

“To see our presence in this country not as the people that just got out of an airplane and overstayed a visa or went across the border, there is more to it," she says. "There is history in it and he is going to tell us.”

She adds that González’s talks are an important reminder of the importance of Latinos to the American story.

“It's the moment to have pride. And that's why we’re bringing Juan González, because he has written about that, about how we have contributed through the centuries," Calvachi-Mateyko says. "And you will be amazed.”

González will speak on October 15 at DelTech in Georgetown and October 16 at the Delaware History Museum in Wilmington. Both start at 6:00.