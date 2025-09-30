Delaware Historical Society presents book talk on desegregation in the First State

The Delaware Historical Society presents a talk by a Delaware author, exploring the First State’s role in school desegregation.

Kathy Doyle’s book, Allies for Justice: How Louis Redding and Collins Seitz Changed the Complexions of America’s Schools, explores the state’s role in the landmark 1954 Supreme Court case, Brown v. Board of Education.

The two jurists in the title, Redding and Seitz, played key parts in two Delaware cases that were ultimately folded into Brown, Redding as an attorney and Seitz on the bench deciding the cases.

Britney Henry is the Program & Outreach Coordinator for the Historical Society’s Mitchell Center for African American Heritage.

“Lewis Redding and Collins Seitz did incredible work and the fact that it was included in the national Brown v. Board of Education, I think is so impactful," Henry says.

Redding was the state’s first Black attorney, and also represented plaintiffs in an earlier case leading to the desegregation of the University of Delaware.

Henry says events like this are a good way to learn about history that might not have made it into the classroom.

“There are moments in history that aren't talked about in school systems, and sometimes it is taking the steps to come to a historical society or a museum or hear a book talk where you're getting more of those tidbits of information that may be left out of our history books," she says.

Doyle will discuss her book on Saturday, October 11 at 2:00 pm at the Delaware History Museum in Wilmington.

Kathleen Doyle is a member of Delaware Public Media's Community Advisory Board.