There’s a new website to help you learn where you can commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate next year’s 250th anniversary of the United States in New Castle County, there’s a new website to help you.

The new web-based hub for commemorating the semiquincentennial next year is up and running, allowing you to mark this milestone the rest of this year and next.

The Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau developed the site “Delaware 250 in New Castle County” as a mini site within the bureau’s main website.

The site includes an interactive revolutionary timeline tracking New Castle County’s and Delaware’s journey through the American revolution.

It will include a three-day Revolutionary War itinerary, an overview of local attractions, an events calendar and a special section on Separation Day.

Separation Day commemorates when Delaware cut ties with not only Britain but Pennsylvania - right before the Declaration of Independence was signed.

"It's more than just patriotism, it's about celebrating everything that we've done from the time we became a nation up until now, and that's a huge volume of history there too and what we're doing to move forward,” said Jennifer Boes, the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director. “So I think it's a great opportunity just to celebrate the past, the present and the future."

The website also features links to both the Delaware and America 250 websites.

"We just wanted to put this site out there so people can start planning now what they might do to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US and New Castle county, and it's really meant to supplement what's out there already through Delaware 250, they have a website as well, and America 250," said Boes.

It can be accessed at VisitWilmingtonDE.com/250.