DSU names women's wrestling coach

Just over six months after becoming the first HBCU in the country to offer women’s wrestling, Delaware State University now has a coach to helm the program.

DSU women's wrestling coach Kenya Sloan

Kenya Sloan comes to DSU from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT, where she spent a year as an assistant coach and helped lead the Pioneers to second place in the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships Regional.

Sloan spent her collegiate career at Campbellsville University in Kentucky, where she won the 2022 NAIA National Championship in her class. Before coming to Campbellsville, she was a four-time state champion in her native Tennessee, with an undefeated record.

In a statement, DSU Athletic Director Tony Tucker said, “Kenya Sloan really stood out to our search committee, given her background as a student-athlete and a coach, as well as her leadership in the women's wrestling community, We are excited for Coach Sloan to begin recruiting the inaugural wrestling class, and we're excited to see her lead this new team this fall.”

DSU announced the creation of a women’s wrestling program last November, making it the first HBCU to offer the sport. Wrestling is the 14th women’s sport to be offered by the university.

The schedule for the team’s first year has yet to be announced, but the team is expected to begin competition this winter.

