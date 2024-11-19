DSU announces varsity women's wrestling program

Delaware State University adds women’s wrestling to its lineup of sports.

Athletic Director Alecia Shields-Gadson proudly notes DSU is the first HBCU to start a women’s wrestling program, and it joins 13 other women’s sports offered by the school.

“Being a Division I HBCU institution, they often revel at the idea that we could sponsor 14 women's sports when most institutions have just that in their whole portfolio. So for us, we're very excited, she said."

Gadson says that in the runup to the announcement, athletic department staff spent about a year planning and doing research.

“We sponsored a wrestling clinic to kind of gauge the interest and to see, and we were so excited about the number of females that turned out," she said. "We had close to 100.”

The NCAA recently elevated women’s wrestling to a championship sport, meaning participants can qualify for a national championship tournament, similar to those in basketball, soccer, or volleyball.

Gadson says DSU is putting together a schedule and hiring a coach. Women’s wrestling is expected to begin competition in the winter of the 2025-26 academic year.