Univ. of Delaware names new Field Hockey head coach

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published March 17, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
Shippensburg Univ.

The University of Delaware names its new field hockey coach.

Tara Zollinger comes to UD from Division II Shippensburg in Pennsylvania. In eight seasons coaching the Raiders, Zollinger racked up a 118-25 career record, including three Div. II national championships in four appearances. She was also an assistant coach at Syracuse, where the team posted a perfect season in 2015.

Zollinger is also a coach for USA Field Hockey.

When Zollinger starts her new job on March 26, she takes the reins of a Hens team that went 12-10 overall and 3-3 in conference play in 2024. The team won a CAA conference title last year as well.

Zollinger replaces Rolf van de Kerkhof, who announced in February that he was stepping down after 14 years. He led UD to a Division I NCAA national championship win 2016.
