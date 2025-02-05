New exhibit highlights Delawareans experiences in World War 2

An exhibition underway at the Delaware Historical Society highlights the experiences and contributions of Delawareans during World War 2.

“Voices of Service” is a travelling exhibit developed by Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. For its appearance in Wilmington, local historical societies have added material specific to the First State. Gail Pietryzk is with the Jewish Historical Society of Delaware.

“We have some wonderful collections in the state of Delaware that really helped to tell the story, and I think it's timely for a new generation to explore the life stories of these men and women," Pietryzk said.

Many of the items focus on the experiences of Black and Jewish Delawareans during the war. Hannah Grantham is the director of the Mitchell Center for African-American Heritage at the historical society.

“I think it's really impressive that we have these objects that we can remember," she said. "That people thought to save them so that we can remember their contributions, but also in our present moment, re-examine how we as well can participate in what we're doing at a community level to make change in our society.”

Among those artifacts are the “Dear Mollye” letters, letters written and received by a woman who worked for the Young Mens’ and Young Womens’ Hebrew Associations.

“And she wrote to all the Jewish men and women who were serving. And they wrote back to her," Pietryzk said. "And their letters were published in a monthly newsletter called the Y Recorder.”

Other Delaware items in the exhibit come from the Delaware Historical Society, Delaware Public Archives, and Delaware’s World War II Fallen.

“World War II: Voices of Service” is on display Wednesdays through Saturdays through February 28 at the Old Town Hall in Wilmington.