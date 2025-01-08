From the Eagles nest to the Hornets hive, DeSean Jackson has high hopes at Delaware State University

Former Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is formally introduced as Delaware State University’s head football coach.

The 15-year NFL veteran known more for his time in Philadelphia was enthusiastically greeted by DSU players, alumni, and students, as well as politicians including Governor-elect Matt Meyer.

He takes over a program that has struggled, winning only two games the last two years, but he’s not into rebuilding.

Jackson has set the goals much higher than just relevancy, saying he aims to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and play in the Celebration Bowl.

Jackson says one thing he brings to the table is an ability to understand players.

"I think the biggest thing is just having a great perspective of when you ask your player to do something you have to be understanding of what you're asking them to do. And I think a lot of coaches sometimes, it doesn't discredit the guys they haven't played, they never stepped on the football field, but I think it comes different when you're hearing from a guy that knows how to do it, they laced their shoes up, and did it at a high level,” said Jackson. “So I think for myself, just really understanding the player."

Jackson notes recruiting is tougher now in the Name, Image, and Likeness or NIL era along with the transfer portal, adding he wants to put “a gate around Delaware,” and keep kids at home.

Jackson has made one hire for his staff, bringing with him Travis Clark from Long Beach Wilson High School in California. Jackson coached with Clark at the school this past season.

As for other staff, Jackson says there will be known names from the pro and college game, but no details as of yet.

"We're going to be fine, and we're gonna have some guys that can come in with experience from the college level and there NFL level and some guys that played in the NFL level as well too. So I'm very confident. It's definitely going to be a huge opportunity to be able to get some guys to come and be a part of something great. We want to shock the world. We’re creating history," said Jackson.

Jackson’s first game as coach will be up the road in Newark against the Univ. of Delaware on August 28.