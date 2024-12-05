Gift of Lights has returned to Dover Motor Speedway

The third annual Gift of Lights has already started at Dover Motor Speedway.

The drive-thru presentation will be open every night through January 5.

It features more than 100 scenes and 2.5 million lights set up along an almost two-mile pathway winding through speedway campgrounds.

While it’s $35 for each car and $60 for buses and limousines, there will be some discounted nights with Military Monday on December 9th.

All active-duty airmen, reservists, guardsmen, guardians and veterans with valid IDs will receive admission for $5 for their car load.

On Wednesday, December 11th it’s Christmas Sweater Night, those with a holiday sweater get $5 off.

Madelyn Graham is the director for Gift of Lights – which is produced by Winterland Inc., a holiday service firm.

"Really, our whole mission is just to bring people together to enjoy the holidays to make traditions together to spend time together to bring back that sense of community that sense of nostalgia you feel when you think back to the holidays and when you were a child to just help provoke some of those emotions, some of those feelings, but really about togetherness. Bringing together, whether it's your family, your friends, your community, and just coming through and celebrating such a great time of the year," said Graham.

The light show runs nightly Sunday-Thursday 5-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Holiday hours will be from 5-10 p.m. starting December 19 through December 29.

Graham says the show always has different features.

"So every year, we bring a couple new displays just to switch things out and keep things fresh, but we're really looking forward to having people back at the track, to just continue on this tradition that we're trying to build," said Graham.

This is yet another event the Speedway has scheduled over the years to supplement the loss of a second race weekend during the NASCAR season.