Tickets for Phish Music Festival in Dover go on sale this week

Tickets for Mondegreen, a four-day Phish music festival go on sale Friday.

The band released a “Save the Date” announcement in September for its plans to bring the festival to Firefly’s home at The Woodlands in Dover from August 15-18, 2024.

The band has previously held festival-style events, but not since an aborted 2018 effort in Watkins Glen, New York.

General Admission tickets are listed for $450. Other upgrades and travel passes are available from $650 to $940. And there are payment plan options.

The band posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that Mondegreen will see Phish performing over four days and nights, alongside an array of interactive fan experiences, specially curated regional food and drink, art installations, and more.

Meanwhile, Firefly Music Festival has yet to make a statement about its return. They announced in October 2022 they would not return to Dover in 2023, but will be “recharging for 2024.”