Firefly Music Festival will not return in 2023

Firefly Music Festival announced on Twitter Thursday it will not return to Dover in 2023, but will instead be taking a break to "recharge" for 2024.

"We'll be cherishing these moments until we reunite," Firefly Festival posted. "After 10 magical years of Firefly in the Woodlands, we've decided to take a year to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!"

Dover Motor Speedway released a statement from President and General Manager Mike Tatoian confirming the news and touting other entertainment opportunities to come.

“Across 10 events and 11 years, the Firefly Music Festival has given the mid-Atlantic region countless musical memories," Tatoian said. "Dover Motor Speedway has been proud to co-host Firefly since its inception and we look forward to its return to the Woodlands in 2024. While we look forward to Firefly’s return, we will continue to explore sports and entertainment opportunities to bring to our property for the community to enjoy – such as the Gift of Lights drive-thru event set for this holiday season.”

Dover Motor Speedway recently announced the addition of the 'Gift of Lights' drive-thru holiday light show, calling it part of an effort to add new and exciting events beond NASCAR and Firefly.

It will run at The Woodands from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day.

This is a developing story and will be updated.