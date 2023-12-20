UD football schedules road trip to Colorado in 2025

The University of Delaware’s football team announces its first non-conference FBS opponent as an FBS team in 2025.

The Blue Hens will travel to Boulder, Colorado to play the Deion Sanders coached University of Colorado on September 6, 2025.

That season will be UD’s first as an FBS school and in Conference USA. Colorado will be a member of the Big 12 conference, they’re currently in the PAC 12 which is folding.

The week two contest at Folsom Field – will be televised on a major platform either on one of the ESPN or Fox platforms.

While ticket information will be made available closer to the start of the 2025 season, Delaware football season ticket members will have priority access to purchase away games including the Colorado game.

UD will still play an FCS schedule in 2024, but the Hens will not be eligible for postseason play.