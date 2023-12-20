© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UD football schedules road trip to Colorado in 2025

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published December 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST
The University of Delaware's football program is moving up to the major college Football Bowl Subdivision and will join Conference USA.
University of Delaware
The University of Delaware's football program is moving up to the major college Football Bowl Subdivision and will join Conference USA.

The University of Delaware’s football team announces its first non-conference FBS opponent as an FBS team in 2025.

The Blue Hens will travel to Boulder, Colorado to play the Deion Sanders coached University of Colorado on September 6, 2025.

That season will be UD’s first as an FBS school and in Conference USA. Colorado will be a member of the Big 12 conference, they’re currently in the PAC 12 which is folding.

The week two contest at Folsom Field – will be televised on a major platform either on one of the ESPN or Fox platforms.

While ticket information will be made available closer to the start of the 2025 season, Delaware football season ticket members will have priority access to purchase away games including the Colorado game.

UD will still play an FCS schedule in 2024, but the Hens will not be eligible for postseason play.
Tags
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports UDBlue HensConference USA
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry