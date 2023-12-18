Powerball jackpot rising again ahead of holidays

The current Powerball jackpot could be a nice early Christmas gift for someone.

No one matched the 5 winning numbers and the Powerball Saturday - pushing tonight’s top prize to 543 million dollars - or a one-time cash payout of almost 280 million.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to climb above half a billion dollars this year. The last winner came on Oct. 11 when a single ticket in California won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion.

One lucky Delawarean matched four Powerball numbers Saturday to take home a prize of $50,000. There were also two million dollar winners, one in New Jersey and Wisconsin.

Delaware hasn’t had a Powerball jackpot winner since December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station. And the state has never produced a Mega Millions jackpot winner.