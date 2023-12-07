Fire Marshal suggests caution as holiday season heats up homes

The State Fire Marshal’s office suggests making fire safety part of your holiday “to do” list.

Colder, drier weather, faulty decoration installations and the chaos in the kitchen all create holiday fire concerns.

Delaware State Fire Marshal John Rudd adds that this month’s series of holidays have food, family and open fire in common.

"The next three big holidays coming up are Hanukkah, Christmas and then Kwanza, and they all employ candles to some degree for religious purposes. If everybody’s safe with the candles - keep them at least three feet away from any combustibles, we should be in good shape."

The kitchen is also a center for fire caution when entertaining this holiday. Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stove top, and keep children three feet away to prevent spills and burns.

Rudd reminds residents the intensity of preparing a family meal can create problems in the kitchen, and it can happen at the worst possible time.

"Last year for example, the Seaford Fire Department responded to at least seven calls on Christmas Eve, several for minor oven fires, some cooking fires."

Other areas of concern include frayed electrical wiring and poor Christmas tree installations. Rudd says to choose a live tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched, and keep the tree watered once its base is cut and the tree is in the stand. Keep the tree away from heat sources, especially open flame.

Kitchens and unsafe trees are not the only surprises to avoid. The State Fire Marshal's websitefeatures an extensive list of tips to assure the season is a safe one.