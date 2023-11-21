State Fire Marshal urges safe cooking for Thanksgiving

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office urges extra measures for fire safety in the kitchen on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, cooking fires account for nearly half of the over 360,000 home fires every year.

Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for those fires, with more than three times the daily average of cooking fires.

While Delaware sees few incidents annually, State Fire Marshal John Rudd joins fire officials nationwide in urging extra caution on this holiday. That includes being prepared if a fire starts.

"Always keep flame-resistant oven mitts, pot holders and keep a lid nearby to smother any flames. Also, a five pound ABC portable fire extinguisher - which you can get at any local hardware store, big box store - is always good to have in your home."

Rudd adds there are some common sense tips to avoiding cooking fires - such watching children and paying attention to utensils, handles and any electric cords.

If frying a turkey, the first rule is to do so outside, at least ten feet away from any structure.

Rudd says knowing what to do when a fire starts - and when to call 911 - is critical - especially if you are frying a turkey

"If the oil begins to smoke, we ask that you immediately turn off the gas supply, and if the fryer catches fire, evacuate the area and call 911. If you do have a fire in your oven, turn off the heat and keep the oven door closed. If the fire continues to grow, evacuate everyone to the outside and call 911."

Rudd adds there are other common sense tips in the kitchen, including keeping traffic patterns - on the floor and on the counter - as clear as possible.