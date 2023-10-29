DART and The Food Bank drive "Stuff the Bus" across the state

DART’S annual holiday food drive returns next week.

“Stuff The Bus” starts up Monday with DART encouraging the public to help it to reach its goal of collecting 20 tons of non-perishable items.

DART is again teaming up with The Food Bank of Delaware and its 745 Hunger Relief Partners on the effort which will span six days and eight locations statewide, Monday, November 6 through Saturday, November 11th.

Azeem Mirza is the “Stuff the Bus” Program Manager and says the goal is ambitious.

"Last year we yielded a total of 26,000 pounds, which equated to over 13 tons of food, and over the course of our 25 years, this being our 26th year, we’ve collected a total of 317 tons of food."

Mirza says the term “non-perishable” includes items that may not necessarily come in a can.

"Some non-perishable items include canned goods, jars of peanut butter, baked beans. We also accept pet food, baby care diapers, laundry detergents, Cheerios, oatmeal, canned tuna, canned chicken."

Anyone unable to make it to one of the “Stuff The Bus” site can donate directly to the Food Bank of Delaware

More information on donating is available through the Food Bank at FBD.org.