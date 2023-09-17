Georgetown and Sussex County holiday kickoffs team up

Sussex County is taking a new approach to their holiday celebration this year.

Sussex County and the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce pair the annual Caroling on The Circle and the Georgetown Christmas Parade into a single event.

Georgetown’s annual Caroling on The Circle and the Georgetown Christmas Parade will now take place together on one date - Thursday, December 7.

Sussex County and Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce officials say combining the two holiday events promises a bigger dose of Christmas cheer.

Sussex County Communications Director Chip Guy shares the new schedule.

“We’re going to bring the show, the music as it were, the opening act, then the tree lighting that the town does, and then the Chamber will bring it home with the parade. I think they usually have about 75 to 100 units in the parade so it’s about an hour long.”

Guy adds the new single event makes it easier for planners and attendees alike.

“It’s like Christmas, it’s one day, one event. We wrap it all up in one big package and then the public gets to unwrap it on Thursday night December 7th.”.”

County officials also hope to boost their ‘Pack the Pod’ food drive attached to Caroling on The Circle. Audience contributions are re distributed in Sussex County, and Guy says …“over the course of the last 40 years, we have collected, through the generosity of the community, some 800,000 items that have then been distributed to local food banks, pantries, the smaller types here within Sussex County.”

The County’s annual Caroling on The Circle event celebrates its 40th

year in 2023. The Georgetown Christmas Parade started in 1989.

Caroling will begin at 6 p.m. on the main stage at the Sussex County Courthouse. The parade, along with Georgetown’s tree-lighting ceremony is set for 7 p.m.