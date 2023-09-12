Classic autos take the spotlight in Wilmington at the Hagley Museum

More than 500 antique and restored autos rally this Sunday for the annual Hagley Car show on the museum grounds.

This year’s theme is A Drive Down Memory Lane—Celebrating Bygone Brands - with a 1961 King Midget M3, a 1960 Studebaker Hawk, and a 1975 gull-wing Bricklin on display.

Hagley’s Marketing Manager Laura Jury says it’s the show’s 27th year, and the cars aren’t the only attraction.

“The setting is very unique because this is an outdoor show and a beautiful field with a backdrop of Eleutherian Mills, which is the DuPont ancestral home, and the E.I. DuPont Garden. So it’s a beautiful setting, a beautiful day to just get outside - enjoy nature, see the colorful cars. There’s also a vehicle parade and we have a food court. It’s fun for the whole family.”

Trey Gravely, works at an antique car repair shop in Pennsylvania. He says that while Delaware may not be a classic car hotspot, car enthusiasts look forward to the annual Hagley event.

“I’ve been to this car show every year since I was four years old - it’s an eclectic crowd - it’s big, it’s local, you don’t have to go far. It’s a huge show, and it’s an eclectic crowd - you see interesting stuff here. It’s not like cheezy wing a ding nut rod car show. You get a nice eclectic interesting crowd here.”

And this year’s show coincides with the opening of a new, permanent exhibition in the 1844 Hagley Barn. It features historic 1890 to 1941 vehicles, including a horse-drawn carriage and a WWII Era Indian Motorcycle. The vehicles were owned and used by members of the du Pont family.