Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

Mega Millions offers another shot at billion dollar jackpot Tuesday

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published August 7, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

Delawareans and others across the country have another shot at a major lottery jackpot Tuesday night.

There was no Mega Millions jackpot winner Friday night – pushing the top prize for Tuesday’s drawing to $1.55 billion or a one-time cash payout of 757.2 million.

That’s the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever – topping the $1.537 billion dollar prize won in October 2018. It’s also 3rd largest jackpot in U.S. history – trailing two Powerball jackpots, including the record 2.04-billion-dollar prize won in November 2022.

This is the 5th time the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion and the second time this year. In January, a $1.35 billion ticket was bought in Maine.

Delaware still has yet to have a Mega Millions jackpot winner, and its last Powerball jackpot winner was in December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122-million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
