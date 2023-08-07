Mega Millions offers another shot at billion dollar jackpot Tuesday

Delawareans and others across the country have another shot at a major lottery jackpot Tuesday night.

There was no Mega Millions jackpot winner Friday night – pushing the top prize for Tuesday’s drawing to $1.55 billion or a one-time cash payout of 757.2 million.

That’s the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever – topping the $1.537 billion dollar prize won in October 2018. It’s also 3rd largest jackpot in U.S. history – trailing two Powerball jackpots, including the record 2.04-billion-dollar prize won in November 2022.

This is the 5th time the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion and the second time this year. In January, a $1.35 billion ticket was bought in Maine.

Delaware still has yet to have a Mega Millions jackpot winner, and its last Powerball jackpot winner was in December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122-million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.

