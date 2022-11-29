DNREC reports brisk sales on first day to purchase surf fishing permits

DNREC officials are pleased with the first day of sales for Surf Fishing Permits and Delaware State Parks annual passes.

Sales were described as brisk and steady all day long for both annual passes and surf fishing permits.

Also, there was a trend of two-year surf fishing permits instead of the one-year permit mostly seen in the past.

Greg Abbott is the manager of Administrative Services with DNREC. He says with no sales cap in place for the permits there wasn’t a big rush as it has been in the recent past.

"Our sales were back to I would say really pre-COVID numbers, and I think it was more routine. There wasn't the surge we've had in the past because of the cap being removed this year,” said Abbott. “So it really made for a much better situation, and the sales were strong but it wasn't nearly what it was the last few years with the cap in place."

He also reports no issues with the system saying it performed great.

Abbott says with no cap on surf fishing permits, you can still purchase them if you missed the first day.

"One of the things we wanted to make sure people understood and we spent a lot of time encouraging people not to worry or rush out because they're going to be available now and for the rest of the 2023 calendar year. So there really was no need to rush and they didn't thankfully, and our system was able to accommodate everyone we had in. We had no issues with our system," said Abbott.

Passes and permits can be purchased at any state park office from 8 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday, or you can buy them online with an estimated delivery of three to four weeks.