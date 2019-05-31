Sussex County inventor tries to make trips to beach easier

Going to the beach is supposed to be fun -- but sometimes hauling toys, chairs, towels, coolers, and more across the hot sand and even to and from your favorite spot, can give you an unwanted headache.

It's an issue that caught the eye of Sussex County inventor Jennifer Schultz.

“I myself find if very difficult to get my supplies over there (to a spot on the beach), especially when I have a group of people with me and all of us are carrying our stuff. And I noticed other people having the same kind of struggle,” said Sussex County inventor Jennifer Schultz.

She believes she’s come up with a solution to the problem of hauling all this “stuff” from the car to the beach - the Sand Slider Beach Caddy.

Schultz is currently retired, but has a background in sales and marketing.

She says her invention has a roller on one side for pulling it on the pavement. It can then be flipped over to a rounded, smooth side to glide easily across the sand.



Schultz refers to her invention as “a unique piece of luggage” for the sand.

She points out her invention has arms to stack beach chairs, a ring to hold your beach umbrella and a compartment - like luggage - to hold other items.



To see a video about the Sand Slider Beach Caddy and read more about the product, click here.