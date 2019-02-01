First State joins the Super Bowl betting frenzy

The Super Bowl is not just a big football game. It’s a huge event for sports gambling.

Last year, a record $158 million-plus was legally bet on Super Bowl LII at Nevada sportsbooks. This year - Nevada is not alone. Delaware and other states are now legally allowed to offer a full menu of sports betting. And experts suggest this year’s NFL title game could be the most wagered on sporting event ever, with perhaps over $320 million bet.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino talks to Delaware Lottery Director Vernon Kirk about how much action the First State might see and the first six months of full sports betting here.