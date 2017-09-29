History Matters: Historic home makes Airbnb debut

Many people are likely aware of Airbnb: providing travelers the option to rent a room in someone else’s home – or guesthouse – as opposed to staying in a hotel or traditional bed and breakfast. It’s a popular option across the country, and in the First State.

One Wilmington home listed on Airbnb is also on the National Register of Historic Places – and likely one of the oldest homes remaining in the city, built around 1745. It’s undergone several transformations over the years, but was largely restored to its original state in the 1970s. In 1990, it made the cover of Early American Life magazine.

Last December, the West Center City home was purchased by Jan and Dave Almquist for $99,000. Before putting it on Airbnb this March, they made about $50,000 worth of upgrades.

Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly spoke with Jan about the home, and its historical significance.





