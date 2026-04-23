Delaware’s unemployment rate held steady in February

Delaware’s unemployment rate in February remained unchanged.

February’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.4% - the same as in January – but still 1.1 percentage points higher than a year earlier.

The national rate was 4.4% - a tick higher than the 4.3% in January, and higher than in February 2025 when it was at 4.2%.

There were 27,900 unemployed Delawareans in February, matching the January number, but much higher than a year earlier. There were 21,900 unemployed Delawareans in February 2025.

Area unemployment rates – which are not seasonally adjusted – were all higher than in February 2025, but mixed compared to January.

New Castle County, Wilmington and Dover were all lower in February than January, while Kent and Sussex Counties were unchanged. Newark and Middletown were higher.

Nonfarm employment was down in February falling to 495,000 from 495,400 in January. Since February 2025 there’s a net loss of 200 jobs, a drop of less than one-tenth of a percent.

Nationally over the same period, the jobs numbers remain unchanged.

The bigger losses from January were in the Trade, Transportation and Utilities sector, which lost 700 jobs – 500 of them in retail trade. Over the year, the Construction industry lost 600 jobs.

On the plus side, the Private Education and Health sector gained 500 jobs over the month, and 2,600 jobs over the year.