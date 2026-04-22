Delaware sees declines in cancer mortality rates, remains higher than national average

The Delaware Division of Public Health’s latest Cancer Incidence and Mortality report covers data between 2018 and 2022.

It found mortality rates declined for non-Hispanic White and non-Hispanic Black men while remaining consistent for women and Hispanic people.

DPH Health Promotion and Disease Prevention chief Helen Arthur said that’s the good news, but the report also showed where Delaware still needs to improve.

“We are still higher than the US rates for both incidence and mortality,” Arthur said. “And part of why I believe we are improving in that area [incidence] is because we have the Screening for Life program, which really is a nationally recognized program.”

Screening for Life helps qualified adults pay for cancer screening tests and encourages folks to seek care when noticing abnormalities. Arthur added DPH works with all of the state’s health systems to best serve the population.

The First State ranks 15th nationally for cancer mortality and 14th for cancer incidence rates according to the latest Cancer Incidence and Mortality report. The most commonly diagnosed cancers in Delaware are female breast, prostate, lung and bronchus and colorectal cancer.

The report also found racial disparities remain for cancer mortality rates. lack Delawareans experience disproportionately higher mortality rates for some cancers despite the state’s overall mortality rate decreasing.

“Our goal here is to truly educate and help to navigate them, help them to gain the access they need through a trusted source like the Delaware Division of Public Health, Screening for Life program and our patient navigation services.”

