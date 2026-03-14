The Granary begins rolling out its 10-phase, 15-year development plan

The Granary is a 451-acre development in Milton. Its 10 phase plan is designed to unfold over the next 15 years, ultimately delivering over 1,300 residences, according to developer Convergence Communities.

The design of the community is intended to pair groups of homes with specific amenity hubs. The first 180 homes will be near a mail center, pool, and landscape and garden areas.

Convergence Communities said in a statement that their approach "will incorporate a series of smaller, neighborhood-anchored amenities in each phase that feel local, walkable, and personal, rather than relying on a singular amenity complex."

They're partnering with two homebuilders, DRB Homes and D. R. Horton- each will build the communities mix of single-family attached and detached homes. Convergence says nine custom homes by Kimmel Studio are also anticipated in phase one.

Convergence Communities CEO Colby Cox says indoor facilities and pools will be considered private amenities, but the project plans to set aside 110 acres for parks, trails, and green space.

And Cox notes nearly every outdoor amenity will be publicly accessible.

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media CEO of Convergence Communities Colby Cox speaks during a Granary stakeholders' event in Milton.

"For everyone, there will be more than 3 miles of walking and running trails, and outdoor fitness opportunities, including lacrosse, soccer, football; for youth and adults. They will be available for everyone, with a priority given to Milton, the Milton Schools, and youth sports.” he said.

There is also 60,000 square feet of commercial space planned. Cox says they are actively seeking tenants, but none are confirmed yet.

“There will be 60,000 square feet of commercial uses on the property. What these will be is yet to be finalized but our vision is for supportive neighborhood commercials. I would expect a mix of office, retail, restaurant, health, and wellness users.” he said.

15 homes are currently being built, but none are finished. Convergence says its first buyer is closing March 27th. Phase one is projected to be completed by the end of 2026.