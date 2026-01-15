ONIX Group delays One Rehoboth completion to spring 2028

Developer ONIX Group announced late last year that it plans to amend its parking garage to take up less space than before. At that time, they expected to complete work on the four-story commercial building and garage in 2027.

Now, due to complications related to the foundation of the nearby former Sirocco Motel, plans have again changed and the ONIX Group has received an extension on their demolition permit from the city.

Rehoboth city manager Taylour Tedder.

“When they started taking that building down, they found that it was structurally unsound. Literally, the metal beams holding that building up were rusted out at the ends, and so they were just floating in there. So, they had to hand demolish a lot of that building.” he told DPM.

The delay means that would-be affected boardwalk businesses have the potential to stick around in their current buildings for another summer.

“The ONIX Group decided that they’ll wait to demolish the former Dolles building, Kohr Brothers Ice Cream, and Zelky’s Arcade until September, because all along, they’ve tried to be sensitive to those businesses that are currently in those structures.” he said.

The building will feature 60 hotel rooms, retail locations, and dining locations once finished, according to developers- opponents say the proposed building would alter the look of the boardwalk at the cost of its original charm.

The demolition delay also pushes back the projected completion date to the spring 2028 according to the developers, with the project expected to take 18-19 months to complete.