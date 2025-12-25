One Rehoboth project amended to include slimmer, just-as-spacious parking garage

The One Rehoboth development is changing the plans for the accompanying parking garage.

The project originally called for an underground, two-level parking garage for guests at the One Rehoboth development, which is planned to open adjacent to the recently completed Rehoboth Beach Patrol building .

The amended version is a single level garage, which the city says was done to provide more room between it and the nearby Admiral Hotel.

Rehoboth Beach City Manager Taylour Tedder:

“So what the amendment essentially provided for is, they will have a lift system for the cars inside the garage. It will be all valet. It’s kind of like what you would see in New York City where you put a car on a lift, and then you can stack a car on top of another.” he told DPM. "Definitely an innovative technique to solve an issue, I think it will also utilize the space a little bit better. It’s definitely the first of its type here in the city of Rehoboth Beach, but it’s definitely [been] used in other places.”

Utilizing the new system, the garage will take up less space while retaining the same amount of parking as before, according to Tedder.

Fencing is expected to be put up as of the week of Dec. 22nd before construction resumes, following a pause during the city’s annual Sea Witch Festival. The city says that fencing will cover a portion of the boardwalk between Rehoboth and Baltimore avenues.

The One Rehoboth building, approved in January, will be a four-story commercial building designed to consolidate several businesses and a hotel into a single building, which allowed the other structures, now dilapidated, to be destroyed.

The One Rehoboth building will be owned by One Rehoboth LLC, a partnership between Grotto Pizza and the ONIX group.

The One Rehoboth project is projected to be finished by 2027, according to Tedder.