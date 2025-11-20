© 2025 Delaware Public Media
It’s an early holiday gift for Artesian Water customers in Delaware

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published November 20, 2025 at 3:40 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

Artesian Water customers in Delaware will receive a credit in their bill next month.

Artesian announces it’s taking proceeds from a national class action settlement addressing PFAS and passing the savings on to customers.

Artesian will credit Delaware customers about $73 in December with the credit appearing on their water bill.

"They total about $7 million,” said Artesian Water Company President and CEO Nicki Taylor. “So what we are trying to do to help benefit our customers as best we can and as quickly as possible, we're taking those funds that we've received to date, and we're going to put them back as a credit on the customer bill starting December 1st. We thought with everything that was going on. And you know, obviously the holiday is a challenging time sometimes financially for folks. So we thought the timing of that would be great. If we could get something back to the customers."

To receive the credit, customers have to be active customers as of December 1.

Artesian Water received approval from the Delaware Public Service Commission with support from the Delaware Public Advocate to pass the proceeds from the settlement to customers.

Taylor is the President and CEO for Artesian Water. She says Artesian will also continue efforts to mitigate PFAS and other chemicals in drinking water.

"We have continuous testing on different frequencies. So we're going to constantly be monitoring the water supply, and then the effectiveness of the treatment that's in place. So that's an ongoing thing, and that would be true for anything, not just PFAS," said Taylor.
Tags
Business Artesian WaterDelaware Public Service CommissionDelaware Public Advocate
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
