Delaware Coastal Airport completes phase one of taxiway expansion

The estimated $12 million project’s first phase was completed recently, the first step toward offering more space for taxing aircraft, which the airport reports are becoming larger and more frequent.

"In the five years that I've been the airport manager at the Delaware Coastal Airport; we've seen an average 2%-3% increase in aircraft operations at the airport" said Airport Manager Bob Bryan. "That's great for us because it indicates that we're growing"

The increase traffic, he says, is made up a wide variety uses from business travel to flight training. Delaware Coastal Airport does not currently offer commericial airline travel, however.

The work also aims to remedy potential safety concerns raised by the Federal Aviation Administration, which took issue with some passengers being required to walk across active taxiways to reach their aircraft.

The entire taxiway project is scheduled to be completed by Fall 2028.

But Bryant notes the hope is this project will ultimately facilitate a runway extension, which would not only further accommodate the growing aircraft numbers, but could also bring new jobs to the airport.

That effort could take the better part of the next decade, but Bryant says the airport is working on a way to shorten that time frame.

“We’re hoping Sussex County will be selected in the General Aviation Runway Extension Pilot Program. That could fast track a lot of that design and construction.” he told DPM.

He also notes the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program and Airport Infrastructure Grant Program both provided funds for the next phase of the taxiway project.

“That certainly helped to speed up the next phase of construction. We wouldn’t be able to pay for this project alone if it wasn’t for the assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration.” he said.

Bryant says the long-term goal of a runway extension project could cost another $30 million to 50 million.

The runway extension was previously backed by then-senator Tom Carper, who said the project will result in increased commerce and more jobs in the area as a result of increase aircraft traffic.

Bryant says that he's optimistic about the airport's goals moving forward.

"The future for Delaware Coastal Airport, and aircraft activity, certainly looking bright. That's great, because that's also going to be an indicator for the Federal Aviation Administration in making the determination to move forward with ultimate runway extension." he said.