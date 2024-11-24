EDGE Grant award winners are announced

Ten small businesses in Delaware are awarded Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion or EDGE Grants.

To be eligible for a grant, businesses must be less than seven years old and employ no more than 10 full-time employees.

Gov. John Carney says the goal of these grants is to support small businesses.

"And EDGE Grants has really, really been very successful in doing just that, taking a small business from where they are, giving him some resources to take them to the next level," said Carney.

For the fall awards, 15 finalists emerged from 61 applicants. 10 were chosen, seven from New Castle County and three in Kent County.

Five STEM-based companies each receive up to $100,000 for eligible expenses while five Entrepreneur Class businesses receive up to $50,000.

Awardees include several healthcare-related biotechnology companies working on new diagnostic and therapeutic tools, an Indo-Trini restaurant, a beauty-based business expanding, a company producing natural sweeteners, a valet trash service for multi-residential properties, and a maternal clothing shield business in need of marketing assistance.

Carney says the program he launched in 2019 has been successful.

"It really enables us to provide support, needed support, for small businesses so that they can grow and do more business. It's one of those things that's challenged us over the years, how do you support small business? We hear about it all the time. They are the lifeblood of our economy and particularly the economy in small towns, and cities across our state."

The program has provided support to 110 small businesses totaling $7.25 million. Applications for the next round opens in February.

The winners are below with the information via the Governor’s office.

STEM Category

LisenID (Wilmington) – $100,000Lisen Imprinting Diagnostics, Inc. (LisenID) is a US-owned biotechnology startup founded in December 2017, specializing in molecular pathology diagnosis. It is pioneering the development of breakthrough epigenetic imprinting alteration biomarkers for detecting cancers at their earliest and curable stage. Specifically, they are working towards the implementation of laboratory-developed testing in the U.S. for early-stage melanoma detection. Through this project, they aim to provide molecular testing for accurate preoperative diagnosis in Caucasian and Hispanic patients and contribute to advancing cancer diagnostic innovation. This grant will be used to establish their diagnostic platform, covering initial validation with Mayo Clinic specimens, equipment, testing kits, research facilities, and laboratory workforce.

Natural Sweeteners (Newark) – $100,000Natural Sweeteners is a newly formed food ingredients company, focused on bringing innovative natural sweeteners to food and beverage brands and enabling those brands to make healthier sweetness accessible to more consumers. Natural Sweeteners product focus is on its new to market sweetener Super Sugar, but they also have carried out innovation on Stevia to prepare some novel versions and sell other natural sweeteners such as monk fruit, coconut sugar, fructan syrups and stevia leaves. Everything they sell is completely natural, is a healthy sweetening alternative and there is a USDA Organic version available. EDGE funding will help them enhance their marketing and help offset regulatory-related costs.

Nitro Biosciences (Newark/Wilmington) – $90,665.79Nitro Biosciences is an early-stage biotechnology company developing a vaccine platform to protect against infectious diseases with unmet public health needs. Their approach makes use of a next-generation platform for antigen engineering developed at the University of Delaware. Their approach can enable the creation of vaccines which overcome a key impediment to vaccine efficacy known as immune imprinting, which has limited the long-term efficacy of influenza vaccines and blocked the development of an effictive Staph aureus vaccine. EDGE funding will support the purchase of vital equipment and other supplies helping them to accelerate their foothold in this competitive arena.

Otter Biotech (Newark) – $100,000Otter Biotech is a biotechnology startup based in Delaware dedicated to developing antibodies for disease, in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and immunotherapy. They started operation at the Delaware Technology Park on the STAR campus at the University of Delaware in June of 2023 and have developed therapeutic anti-bacteria, specifically for topical treatment of urinary tract infections and catheter associated urinary tract infections, which account for over eight million patient visits to physicians per year in the United States. Otter Biotech will use EDGE grant support for lab space, supplies, and marketing.

Rebisken (Dover) – $100,000

In the US, the federal government is limited in its ability to regulate carbon footprint (CFP) and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the bulk of the GHG/CFP profiling and inventorying work is left to the state and city authorities. Effective December 2025, the Security Exchange Commission (SEC) requires registrants to disclose climate-related information, including emissions and decarbonization efforts, representing a significant shift toward institutionalizing climate data audits as a standard business practice. REBISKEN is launching three initiatives to meet these challenges. First, they will design, develop, and build a climate database for advanced data curation. They will further develop a GHG/CFP profiler which will be a suite of tools and modules for GHG/CFP accounting, reporting and management and standardization. Finally, they will develop a knowledge graph model of climate change, the first of its kind. EDGE funding will help them scale their mini-lab and upgrade it to a commercial (Enterprise) grade data center to kick-start the development of their business products.

Entrepreneur Category

For Looks Studios (Smyrna) – $50,000

For Looks Studios LLC, founded by Hailey Sullenberger in 2019, is a woman-owned beauty business specializing in a range of esthetic services, including lash extensions, facials, and body waxing. Starting at just 17-years old, Hailey quickly established a reputation for exceptional service, offering personalized skincare regimens and quality retail facial products. Recently, For Looks Studios expanded into a new storefront in the heart of Smyrna, located at 101 North Main Street. EDGE grant funding will be used to purchase advanced skincare technology and equipment and complete outfitting the additional treatment rooms in the new location, as well as hire staff.

Good Company Handyman (Dover) – $50,000Good Company Handyman is a reliable, professional handyman service based in Dover, committed to being a one-stop solution for home maintenance and repair needs since April of this year (2024). They are veteran and woman-owned, providing a wide range of services from small fixes to larger home improvement projects, ensuring convenience and peace of mind for their customers. They will be using EDGE funding to purchase two new work vehicles that will allow them to expand their service area beyond Kent County.

Oath 84 (Wilmington) – $50,000Oath 84 is a premier, casual dining restaurant in Wilmington, specializing in a fusion of Indo-Trini and American cuisine. Inspired by the rich heritage of their chef and owner, Justin Womack, Oath 84 offers a unique culinary experience that blends cultural flavors in an upscale environment. As a black-owned and operated business, they pride themselves on delivering exceptional service and a dining experience that rivals any award-winning restaurant in larger markets. Funding from the EDGE program will help Oath 84 move from King Street to Market Street, doubling their seating capacity and they will introduce 84 Next Door, a grab-n-go establishment focusing on breakfast and lunch offerings.

Oceeto (Newark) – $50,000

Oceeto was founded by Andrea and Austin Hess when they set out to solve some of the challenges they encountered as new parents and developed the Care’digan™. This patented designed cardigan has a unique dual-overlapping closure, helping to easily wear a protective and fashionable “shield” to help hide the stains that often come with childcare. With EDGE funding, Oceeto will enhance their creative content strategy, website design, and digital marketing plan.

The Trash Porters (Wilmington) – $50,000

The Trash Porters, LLC, based in Wilmington, Delaware, is a full-service waste management company dedicated to meeting the needs of both residential and commercial clients. Specializing in trash valet services, The Trash Porters offers convenient daily doorstep garbage and recycling collection for multi-family properties, while also providing an array of additional services including junk removal, event waste management, weekly residential and commercial garbage collection, litter control, cleanouts, and furniture removal. EDGE funds will be used to purchase a rear-load garbage truck that will enhance their service capabilities from 30 residential properties up to 800.