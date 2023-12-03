Delaware River and Bay Authority hosting public hearing on Cape May-Lewes Ferry fare changes

The Delaware River and Bay Authority hosts a public hearing to discuss changes to the Cape-May Lewes Ferry fares.

The meeting will be held virtually on December 6 at 6:30 p.m.

DRBA Public Information Officer Jim Salmon says they introduce different fare concepts every other year, but this is the first year they are seeking public input.

“We thought that it’s important that we get that feedback," Salmon says. "And maybe some ideas will come from the public that maybe we hadn’t thought of.”

Salmon says the ferry typically receives about a $10 million subsidy from the Delaware Memorial Bridge to keep up with operating costs, which they are hoping to reduce with changes, while also making it easier for families to travel.

“Revenue that we bring in at the fare box only recovers 60 percent or so of the operating budget of the ferry," Salmon says. "The remaining operating money necessary for the ferry to continue to service our customers comes from the Delaware Memorial Bridge toll payers.”

The ferry already offers discounts for seniors, military, and first responders.

Fares depend on passengers’ age and the size of the vehicle they are transporting. Salmon says they are considering reduced charges for family and multi-trip travel, but may increase other fares and fees.

Any changes made wouldn’t go into effect until April.

Registration for the hearing is required and is available here and online at cmlf.com.