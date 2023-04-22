Positives in Delaware's unemployment rate and jobs numbers in March

Delaware’s unemployment rate dropped in March.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.4% down from 4.6% in February, putting it exactly where it was a year ago.

The national rate was 3.5% last month.

Area unemployment rates across the state were also down from last month with the exception of Newark which rose from 4.4% to 5.1%. Those numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

As for seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs, they were up last month hitting 483,400 compared to 480,800 in February, and since March of 2022 there’s been a net gain of 13,500 jobs.

That’s a 2.9% increase - higher than the 2.7% seen nationally.

And Delaware had 14,900 more seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs last month than in February 2020, the last full month prior to the onset of the pandemic.

Leading the charge for Delaware last month were the Trade, Transportation and Utilities industry and Financial Activities - which both saw an increase of 600 jobs. Leisure and Hospitality saw a 400 job increase in March from February.