Milford electric rates increasing in 2023

Electric prices in the City of Milford are about to rise - again.

The Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation is increasing its rate by $0.012 per kilowatt-hour for a total of $0.01438 beginning next month.

“This is our third power cost adjustment for the year. And this one is in relation to DEMEC (Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation), who we receive our power from," said Milford’s economic development and community engagement administrator Sara Bluhm. "They had a budget adjustment and so it’s a direct path through - that results in a 1.7% increase. The previous two power cost adjustments were related to the natural gas hike; that was at the beginning of the year.”

Bluhm notes that the other hike in October was related to the Indian River Power Plant not retiring due to regulatory issues. The costs of keeping it open were ultimately passed along to Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation customers - including the 7,500 in Milford.

Bluhm says customers will see this increase on their February bills, but adds customers are still paying less than they were five years ago.

“We still are the third lowest in the State, even with this PCA (power cost adjustment)," she said. "So people want to know if I’m just comparing other municipalities or if this is also comparing the Delaware Electric Co-Op as well as Delmarva Power. It is all of that. It’s municipalities as well as the Co-Op and Delmarva Power. So, we rank ourselves throughout the State - and we are just behind Lewes and New Castle.”

Bluhm notes all power markets have been jolted by inflation over the last 15 months.