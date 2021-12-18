Delaware's unemployment rate and jobs numbers continue positive trend

Unemployment rate is lower with jobs going up in November.

Delaware’s seasonal adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5.1% from 5.3% in October.

Unemployment rates up and down the state also were down from October with New Castle, Kent, and Sussex counties as well as Wilmington, Newark, and Dover all seeing drops for a second consecutive month.

Jobs numbers seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment were up 1,100 in November from October, and that number is up by a net gain of 10,800 since November 2020.

Tom Dougherty with the Delaware Department of Labor says this month’s report shows continued recovery in the state economy.

"It's very positive that the unemployment rate is falling and it's positive that we we're still continuing job growth," said Dougherty. "So I'd say overall it's another good report that just shows that the Delaware economy is still recovering and hopefully that's signs for things to come."

Delaware is one of 40 states that saw unemployment claims fall from October to November.

Dougherty says November continues a positive trend from the spring.

"We peaked around 6.5% in March and we've trended down since then," he said. "So we're on a good trend we've been coming down since March at 6.5 and now we're at 5.1 in November."

Nationally, the unemployment rate is 4.2%.

