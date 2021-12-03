© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

Wilmington-New Castle Airport to get increased federal funding

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published December 3, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST
Passengers boarding Frontier Flight.jpg
Delaware River and Bay Authority
/
Delaware River and Bay Authority

The Wilmington-New Castle Airport hits a milestone that not only changes its designation, but it also brings additional federal funding.

The airport surpassed 10,000 commercial flight enplanements or boardings for the year, officially making it a Primary Commercial Service Airport.

Delaware River and Bay Authority Stephen Williams executive director and airport director explains how that designation boosts federal funding.

"When an airport that has commercial service capability and meets all the requirements of being a commercial service airport. When that airport surpasses 10,000 enplaned passengers in a calendar year it becomes eligible for a million-dollar minimum federal entitlement," said Williams.

That funding won’t take effect until the 2023 federal fiscal year, but sets the airport up for more federal funds if annual enplanement numbers rise to 50,000.

The maximum annual funding amount per airport is 26 million dollars.

Williams says this designation is important for the airport.

"Confirms for us what we've felt all along and that the market potential of Wilmington Airport is significant, and it's recognized by the customer response," said Williams. "And so we're really, really happy about being able to hit this important milestone that that defines as a Primary Commercial Service Airport for the first time in about 7 years."

The airport is now one of 385 nationwide that is a Primary Commercial Service Airport.

Frontier Airlines resumed commercial service from the airport to Orlando, Florida in February.

Tags

BusinessDelaware River and Bay Authorityfederal fundingwilmington-new castle airportDRBAairport
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry