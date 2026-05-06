Second Street Players present "Girls' Weekend"

It was supposed to be a relaxing trip to the woods, with games, bonding, and plenty of wine for four women friends. What they got was utter chaos,uninvited guests, and an unforgettable weekend.

That’s the plot of “ Girls Weekend ,” opening this weekend in a production by Milford’s Second Street Players.

The play is a comedic farce about a weekend trip that rapidly spirals out of control.

"It's these four ladies who get together for a girls' weekend and they just want to enjoy a little bit of wine, maybe play some games, watch some chick flicks," says director Chris Ennis. "However, there are no boys allowed — but as always is the case in a farce, somebody messes up the plans."

DPM's interview with Chris Ennis, director of "Girls' Weekend" Listen • 9:50

That somebody turns out to be several somebodies as the men in the women's lives keep inconveniently showing up.

While a comedy like “Girls’ Weekend” is fun and easy fare for audiences, putting the show on stage is anything but simple, Ennis explains. Behind the effortless comedy is a lot of work on staging, timing, and even a type of choreography - making sure the right actor is in the right place at just the right time during the fast-moving action.

"I think comedy is one of the hardest things to do," he says. "And when done well, wow, it's a beauty."

Another challenge for Ennis as a director is keeping the show fresh, even after a dozen full rehearsals and as it goes through another half-dozen performances. Ennis says keeping the cast in the moment is a big part of his role, and to do that, he draws on his work as an actor, laughing loudly from the seats and applauding his cast. He wants to let them know that, even in rehearsals, their work is valued.

"I've had other directors who just sit there with a scowl, arms crossed, and then tell you, 'Well, it was good work,'" he said. "How about tell us with your laughter?"

This show has a personal connection for Ennis. A recent transplant to the First State, he moved to Delaware in 2023. When he saw that Second Street Players was planning to stage “Girls’ Weekend,” he was stunned. The play is written by Karen Schaeffer, wife of one of Ennis’s close friends from his former home in Des Moines.

That friend brought him back into the theatre world after a 17-year break from the stage. Directing his friend's wife's play felt like a way to say thanks.

"I wanted to honor his wife, honor him," Ennis said. "Plus — it's funny. And I love comedy."

To prepare for his role as director, Ennis spent a lot of time with the script, but he also turned to other sources for inspiration.

“I like to watch shows like “Noises Off” or different farce shows,” he says. “‘The Carol Burnett Show’ was one of my favorite shows to watch because, man, I want to be able to do stuff like that. And ‘Golden Girls,’ which I think leans into a little bit of the farce genre.”

Ennis says he hopes this show will give audiences a chance to relax, laugh, and forget about their day-to-day stress. He adds that there is power in being in a roomful of strangers sharing a fun experience.

"Everybody in that room has different backgrounds," he says. "But when we're laughing together, when we're smiling together, clapping together — there's just this sense of camaraderie. And I hope they can take a little bit of that with them."

“Girls’ Weekend” opens on Friday at the Second Street Players’ theatre in Milford and runs this weekend and next.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.