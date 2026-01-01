Biggs Museum presents Delaware objects to celebrate America's 250th in yearlong exhibit

The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover enters 2026 with a year-long exhibition highlighting 250 years of the First State’s contributions to art and culture.

The exhibition is titled Reflections: 25 Objects for 250 Years of Delaware History, and features selected objects from the Biggs’ collection.

“The goal of the show is basically to spread Delaware-ness. So to highlight artists and makers from Delaware in our collection or who have Delaware connections," says Laura Fravel, the museum’s Sewell C. Biggs Curator of American Art.

To choose the objects, the Biggs reached out to Delawareans, including a few famous names.

“People like Ken Burns, documentary filmmaker who grew up in Delaware, Aubrey Plaza, actor, producer, writer, who grew up in Delaware and felt very strongly about a landscape from the Brandywine River Valley near where she grew up," Fravel says.

The selected pieces also include landscapes of Cape Henlopen and the Brandywine valley, art by Tom Wilson who created works in Sussex County in the 1980s and 90s.

“Reflections” is on display at the Biggs Museum starting January 2 and running through January 2027.

