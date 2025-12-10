First State Ballet Theatre brings the Nutcracker back to the stage this month

A holiday tradition - The Nutcracker - returns to Wilmington this weekend.

First State Ballet Theatre brings its popular performance of the classic ballet back to the Grand for six performances this weekend and next.

Hear the full version of this interview, including our favorite parts of The Nutcracker. Listen • 6:36

The ballet’s Claire McGregor says The Nutcracker is a familiar story told in a visually spectacular way.

“So it sparkles and it shines, there's fog and snow, and it really just transports you into a Christmas wonderland," she says.

The massive cast, plus the classic musical score, and the festive costumes and sets add up to a memorable holiday performance.

“You have this incredible music, this stunning visual display. And I think people are looking for magic at the holidays. The Nutcracker delivers that and it's a full sensory experience," McGregor says.

One feature of the performance is the appearance of dozens of kids, some as young as seven, from the ballet’s educational programs.

“They get to perform alongside our company dancers," McGregor says. "If you think about a hands-on experience or an apprenticeship or an internship, what's better than to learn from the pros?”

The show opens Saturday afternoon at the Grand with two Saturday performances and a Sunday matinee this weekend and next. Tickets and more information is at firststateballet.org .

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.