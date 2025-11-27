Market Street Music brings holiday concerts to Wilmington

Market Street Music in Wilmington rings in the holiday season next month with a series of concerts.

On Thursday, December 4, audiences can spend a nostalgic hour with classic music from A Charlie Brown Christmas and other holiday classics when Market Street Music hosts the Cartoon Christmas Trio.

Jordan Barrett is the organization’s executive director.

“They interpret things like music from a Charlie Brown Christmas, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - those classic cartoons from the 60s and 70s," he says.

Then, on December 5, the Mastersingers of Wilmington present a concert of sacred and secular music spanning centuries.

The performance, titled “Winter’s Night,” highlights sacred texts as interpreted by various composers over the generations, including three different settings of the traditional Ave Maria.

“We get to access and live with and interpret music that has been around for all of human history. And it's still relevant today, it still means something to us today," says Artistic Director Emily Ballentine Erb.

The performance also features the Delaware premiere of a Carol Cantata by English composer Cecilia McDowall for chorus, brass, organ, and percussion.

And, on December 11, the Center City Chorale performs a free holiday concert at 12:30. Ballentine Erb says it features some favorites mixed with newer arrangements, including a carol by American composer Daniel Pinkham.

“It's a beautiful arrangement. We're going to incorporate the organ, and we're going to use some handbells for this," she says. "It's going to be really fun.”

Market Street Music presents the Cartoon Christmas Trio on December 4 at 12:30, the Mastersingers of Wilmington on December 5 at 7:30, and the Center City Chorale on December 11 at 12:30.

