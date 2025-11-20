Historic Odessa features midcentury-inspired Delmarva travel posters

Artwork by a Maryland native celebrating famous Delaware and Maryland vacation spots is on display in Historic Odessa.

Erick Sahler’s exhibition, titled “Here, There, and Delaware” is a series of posters inspired by the famous travel posters produced in the 1930’s under the federal Works Progress Administration.

Sahler says that while the inspiration comes from the Depression Era, the WPA posters have a timeless quality.

“It sort of strikes two chords at the same time. It's nostalgic, it's sentimental, it reminds us of the past. But it's also, as artwork goes, very contemporary," he says.

Sahler says his favorite Delaware spot is Cape Henlopen.

“Being a Maryland guy, the first time I saw those dunes, I mean, it looks like North Carolina. It looks like the Outer Banks - the dunes are so big," he says.

“Here, There, and Delaware” is on display at the Historic Odessa Visitors Center Gallery through December 31.

