Delaware Shakespeare presents "Shakespeare, Poe and Fiends" this weekend

Delaware Shakespeare revives its yearly Halloween tradition with “Shakespeare, Poe, and Fiends,” beginning this weekend.

Combining selections from Shakespeare, Edgar Allan Poe, and other Gothic inspired authors, the event brings out the spookier side of great literature.

DelShakes’ artistic director Mariah Ghant says the show not only features a variety of great writers, it also offers a buffet of literature types.

“It's a great opportunity for folks of all ages to be able to come out," she says. "You'll hear a few different short stories, poems, monologues, but then we also intersperse some music throughout.”

Shakespeare might be better known for romance and drama, and while the trio of witches in Macbeth might be his most famous scary moment, Ghant says the bard has a number of macabre moments, in plays like The Tempest and Julius Caesar.

“There's a few different spooky moments in Shakespeare beyond just the witches," Ghant says.

“Shakespeare, Poe, and Fiends” is at the Lewes Public Library Friday, Wilmington’s Old Town Hall Saturday, and the Read House and Gardens Sunday, with a final show on October 30 at Odessa’s Historic Wilson Barn. Tickets and showtimes are at DelShakes.org .

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.