Sodelo presents two concerts in Sussex County

Sodelo, the Southern Delaware Orchestra, presents a pair of concerts in Sussex County this weekend.

The orchestra’s fall concert presents a variety of well-known pieces in a performance called “Fantasies and Fairy Tales.” Among the works are several from the classic Disney film Fantasia.

“I think that these are audience favorites, for sure, and it is music that's part of our culture," said James Allen Anderson, the ensemble’s conductor." It's embedded in commercials and film.”

Steve Griefer is the orchestra’s Board President, as well as one of its violinists. He says preparing the music has been fun for the ensemble’s members.

“Everybody in the orchestra knows these pieces of music, and they've been part of our lives since we were little kids, so the opportunity to bring it to the community is really a great privilege," he says.

Griefer adds that familiar music - like the pieces on this concert - is a good entryway to classical music.

“We want orchestral music to be part of people's lives, or at least to give them the opportunity," he says. "And a lot of times people don't even realize how deeply ingrained music and classical music already is in their lives.”

Sodelo performs at Sussex Academy in Georgetown on October 11 and Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes on October 12.

Both concerts begin at 3:00 pm. Tickets and more information are at sodelo.org .

