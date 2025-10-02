Delaware Children's Theatre presents Disney's "Descendants" in October

The Delaware Children’s Theatre brings the kids of some of Disney’s most famous characters to the stage in its current show.

Descendants is based on Disney’s hit films, showing what happens when the children of some of Disney’s most famous heroes - and villains - end up going to school together.

“Essentially, the evil characters start making friends with the good characters and they learn how to be good people," explains the Delaware Children’s Theatre’s Jessica Koubek. "So it's a story about acceptance and learning how to be a good person and that people are different and that's okay.”

The show gives DCT a chance to show off a large cast of actors, singers, and dancers of all ages,

“We have almost 40 cast members and it ranges from 9 and 10 year olds to adults,” Koubek says.

The show features plenty of comedy, action, and of course, the famous Disney musical touch.

“It's just a lot of fun to sing," Koubek says. "And you can tell that it's a lot of fun to play and sing because the energy that everyone exudes when they're up there enjoying it, just enjoying being in there and singing the music.”

Descendants runs Saturday and Sunday afternoons at the Delaware Children’s Theatre in Wilmington.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.