The Old State House present a program of Poe's poetry on October 4

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs kicks off the Halloween season with a look at the work of Edgar Allan Poe next week.

Just in time for the Halloween season, the free program will present a number of Poe’s poems, together with insight into their backstories. Gavin Malone, the program’s presenter and the Old State House site supervisor, says the stories behind the poems are often good tales themselves.

“We hope that the audience comes and has an interest in not only learning about his backstory, but also hearing a few of his poems," he says.

Malone says Poe’s elevated place in literary history is a stark contrast to the realities of his life.

“Today, when we hear about Edgar Allan Poe, we say, ‘Oh, yes, the author of The Raven or The Telltale Heart,’ but in reality, for much of his life, he struggled just to live," he says.

In addition to hearing the works of Baltimore’s master of the macabre, audience members are also invited to share their own Poe-influenced poetry.

“We certainly invite the audience, if they are brave enough, because we know it's very difficult to get out in front of a group of people and read anything, much less your own written work," Malone says.

“Master of the Macabre: The Life and Works of Edgar Allan Poe” starts Saturday, October 4 at 1:00 at the Old State House in Dover. The program is free and open to the public.

