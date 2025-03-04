Delaware Historical Society features films by and about women in series

Documentaries by and about women are featured in a film series at the Delaware Historical Society this month.

The Women’s History Month film series presents documentaries on issues, ranging from midwifery to the birth of second wave feminism to women in the arts.

Hannah Grantham, director of the Mitchell Center for African-American Heritage at the Historical Society, spearheaded the project.

“These documentary films really include some deeply effective interviews with women from the 20th and 21st Centuries, that I feel contextualized historical themes like second wave feminism, women's liberation efforts, early cinema," she said. "And then we also have films that touch on women's healthcare and maternal care, as well as labor and employment and the visual arts.”

Grantham adds the list of films is intended to be wide-ranging.

“We put together a list that we felt was reflective of stories that we also have in our collections, but also that we felt would be relevant to Delawareans," she said.

The films augment other efforts to spotlight women’s history, including on the Historical Society’s social media.

“We'll also be amplifying women's history and local Delawarean women's history through those platforms throughout the month as well," Grantham said.

The documentaries will be shown each Saturday afternoon this month at 1:00 p.m., continuing with “Women of Vision: 18 Histories in Feminist Film and Video” on March 8.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.