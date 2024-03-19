Freeman Arts Pavilion adds more concerts to the summer series

Freeman Arts Pavilion announces additional performances added to its summer concert series.

Freeman Arts Pavilion Marketing Manager Alyson Cunningham says there are some popular names returning.

"Preservation Hall Jazz Band is one we’ve presented before and they are coming back August 10th. Grace Potter is returning on August 7th. Leslie Odom, Jr., we are thrilled to present an evening with him for this summer as well.”

Steve Rapport Photography Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Other major draws include Alabama on Aug. 8, Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket with special guest Vertical Horizon on Aug. 22, and Little Feat on Aug. 30.

Cunningham says the top names draw great interest and attendance, but adds regional artists, like the First State Ballet, keep the locals coming back.

"They’ve been with us all 17 seasons, maybe a little shy of that. The state of Delaware and Delmarva as a whole have really great arts organizations, and we’re happy to be a part of that group and we are thrilled to be able to partner with them, on occasions where we’re able to present them.”

Cunningham adds the Freeman also continues its commitment to the community with numerous free events offering diverse programming.

Tickets for these paid performances go on sale to the public this Thursday and Friday at freemanarts.org.

Freeman will announce more dates in the spring.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.