Delaware Theatre Company’s Playwriting Competition winners

Student playwrights display their skills in Delaware Theatre Company’s Playwriting Competition.

The competition’s five winners were selected from a pool of sixty-nine contestants who wrote plays inspired by the quotation from Layon Gray's play Kings of Harlem: "Historical moments are created by historical opportunities.”

Appoquinimink High School Senior Mia Trotter was one of the five winners. Her writing started as a hobby and evolved from poetry to playwriting.

"I think the main thing about writing is the self-expression part - being able to put myself into metaphors - just kind of filtering my self-image and my experiences through these very artistic, articulate words. I think that’s really cool about writing.”

Trotter chose to focus on the JFK assassination, but approached it through a unique lens - that of Abraham Zapruder.

"He shot the film of JFK getting assassinated. It was really a very graphic video that he shot, and he sold it to Life Magazine, so Iwrote about his decision to do that. "

This year’s winners also include The Charter School of Wilmington’s Amara Harrison and Emily Howard, Valentine Logan from William Penn High School, and MOT Charter’s Darby Ann Tisdell.

The winning plays will each be performed during a public showcase performance Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. on the Delaware Theatre Company stage in Wilmington.

