Biggs opens Rebecca Raubacher: Horses & Other Creatures

Biggs Museum of American Art opens an exhibition of new work by Delaware artist Rebecca Raubacher.

Rebecca Raubacher: Horses & Other Creatures features creatures in motion, including larger-than-life horses. She depicts her subjects in layers of torn and collaged paper, paint, charcoal, pastel, marker, and metallic elements.

Biggs Museum curator Laura Fravel says Raubacher has an extraordinary ability to capture the personality of animals in their gestures and facial expressions "...and so often the eye has this little glint in it, and you look at these pieces and some of them are three inches wide and some are 13 feet wide, it sort of depends on the scale of the animal, and you get this sense of these eyes meeting your eyes looking back at you and the mind at work.”

Fravel says Raubacher covers an impressive range of subjects, drawn from close to home.

"There’s this fabulous black cat scowling at you, there’s a spiny lobster, there’s an otter, birds from the Rehoboth area near her studio, and it felt like it would be remiss not to show that work as well. That’s such a big part of her work - daily drawing along the coast.”

The Biggs Museum of American Art hosts an opening reception of Rebecca Raubacher: Horses & Other Creatures Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

The exhibition runs through July 7.

